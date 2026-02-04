Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    1st day of Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Abu Dhabi ends

    Other countries
    • 04 February, 2026
    • 19:49
    1st day of Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Abu Dhabi ends

    The 1st day of US-mediated peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi has ended, Axios correspondent Barak Ravid said, Report informs.

    "Talks to resume on Thursday in the late morning (local time), according to a source familiar," Ravid wrote on X.

    "The talks were productive", according to a Ukrainian official, the journalist added.

    Russia Ukraine peace talks Abu Dhabi
    Əbu-Dabidə Rusiya, Ukrayna və ABŞ arasında danışıqların ilk günü başa çatıb - YENİLƏNİB
    Первый день переговоров РФ, Украины и США завершился - ОБНОВЛЕНО

    Latest News

    20:04

    Gunmen have killed 162 people in west Nigeria attack, says Red Cross official

    Other countries
    19:59
    Photo

    WUF13 volunteer training phase launches in Azerbaijan

    Infrastructure
    19:49

    1st day of Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Abu Dhabi ends

    Other countries
    19:39
    Photo
    Video

    President Ilham Aliyev was presented with Zayed Award for Human Fraternity - UPDATED

    Foreign policy
    19:19

    Zayed Award 2026 honors Afghan activist and Palestinian organization

    Foreign policy
    19:09
    Photo

    Kazakhstan and Pakistan sign $200 million in commercial contracts

    Business
    18:57
    Photo

    Grain shipment from Russia to Armenia departs from Azerbaijan

    Infrastructure
    18:42

    President: 'We are now increasing our trade relationship with Armenia'

    Foreign policy
    18:37

    Azerbaijan doubles barley imports from Kazakhstan in January–November 2025

    AIC
    All News Feed