1st day of Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Abu Dhabi ends
Other countries
- 04 February, 2026
- 19:49
The 1st day of US-mediated peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi has ended, Axios correspondent Barak Ravid said, Report informs.
"Talks to resume on Thursday in the late morning (local time), according to a source familiar," Ravid wrote on X.
"The talks were productive", according to a Ukrainian official, the journalist added.
Latest News
20:04
Gunmen have killed 162 people in west Nigeria attack, says Red Cross officialOther countries
19:59
Photo
WUF13 volunteer training phase launches in AzerbaijanInfrastructure
19:49
1st day of Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Abu Dhabi endsOther countries
19:39
Photo
Video
President Ilham Aliyev was presented with Zayed Award for Human Fraternity - UPDATEDForeign policy
19:19
Zayed Award 2026 honors Afghan activist and Palestinian organizationForeign policy
19:09
Photo
Kazakhstan and Pakistan sign $200 million in commercial contractsBusiness
18:57
Photo
Grain shipment from Russia to Armenia departs from AzerbaijanInfrastructure
18:42
President: 'We are now increasing our trade relationship with Armenia'Foreign policy
18:37