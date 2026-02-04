Kremlin denies Macron's statements about preparing for talks with Putin

Russia and France maintain working-level contacts, but preparations for high-level talks are not yet underway, Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing, Report informs via Russian media.

"We can't say for sure yet; we don't have any specific plans for high-level contacts right now," he said, commenting on French President Emmanuel Macron's remarks about preparations for talks with Vladimir Putin.

"There are certain working-level contacts, but we can't announce anything noteworthy in this regard yet," Peskov added.

French President Emmanuel Macron previously stated that potential talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin "are in the preparatory stage" and "could prove useful."