    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Business
    • 04 February, 2026
    • 15:20
    Train carrying Russian grain to be sent to Armenia via Azerbaijan

    Another cargo train carrying Russian grain will be dispatched to Armenia via transit through Azerbaijan.

    According to Report, the eight-car train is scheduled to depart on February 4.

    To date, a total of 285 grain railcars-nearly 19,900 tonnes of grain-have been transported from Russia to Armenia via Azerbaijan's territory.

    Rusiya taxılı daşıyan yük qatarı Azərbaycandan keçməklə Ermənistana göndəriləcək
    В Армению транзитом через Азербайджан отправят очередные вагоны с российским зерном

