Train carrying Russian grain to be sent to Armenia via Azerbaijan
Business
- 04 February, 2026
- 15:20
Another cargo train carrying Russian grain will be dispatched to Armenia via transit through Azerbaijan.
According to Report, the eight-car train is scheduled to depart on February 4.
To date, a total of 285 grain railcars-nearly 19,900 tonnes of grain-have been transported from Russia to Armenia via Azerbaijan's territory.
Latest News
15:26
Photo
Azerbaijan's investment opportunities showcased in Türkiye's Mediterranean regionBusiness
15:20
Train carrying Russian grain to be sent to Armenia via AzerbaijanBusiness
15:14
Armenia's new constitution will keep parliamentary systemRegion
15:07
Kremlin denies Macron's statements about preparing for talks with PutinOther countries
14:56
Photo
Azerbaijan and IMF discuss cooperation and future prioritiesFinance
14:49
Azerbaijani federations sign Memorandum of CooperationIndividual sports
14:36
ADY: Comprehensive control measures taken amid unstable weatherInfrastructure
14:13
CBA: Number of unique bank depositors in Azerbaijan reaches almost 200,000Finance
14:13