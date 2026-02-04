David Müller: Czech Republic to make every effort to participate in ongoing Middle Corridor initiatives

The Czech Ministry of Industry and Trade will make every effort to implement initiatives within the Middle Corridor, David Müller, Director General at the Section of European Union and Foreign Trade and Deputy Minister at the Czech Ministry of Industry and Trade, said in an interview with Report.

He noted that the successful and timely completion of the Middle Corridor is essential, given the current geopolitical situation, as it will help to further develop ties between Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic and deepen economic cooperation.

"As already mentioned, this is one of the most promising areas of cooperation and me and my colleagues will work hard to participate in the ongoing efforts. In the past, Czech companies were involved in major projects in Azerbaijan, including the Baku–Tbilisi–Kars railway, and we are looking forward to following up on this cooperation. In this regard, I would also like to mention that we, as the Czech Republic, are ready to support our companies in participating in the Global Gateway initiative of the EU, which, among others, focuses on this precise topic," he said.

He added that the Czech Republic supports all the initiatives that have the potential to strengthen the economic ties and help fulfil the potential of the Middle Corridor and that promote cooperation in the whole region.

