Azerbaijan and IMF discuss cooperation and future priorities

Azerbaijan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) discussed the current state of cooperation and future development prospects, the Ministry of Finance told Report.

Finance Minister Sahil Babayev met with a delegation led by Patrick Loszewski, IMF Executive Director for Azerbaijan's constituency, and Anna Bordon, the IMF's mission chief for Azerbaijan, who are currently visiting the country.

During the meeting, the sides emphasized the importance of strengthening capacity building and technical assistance mechanisms, taking into account the institutional and structural reforms being implemented in Azerbaijan.

Extensive discussions were held on key areas of fiscal and monetary policy, the preservation of macroeconomic and financial stability, and increasing resilience to risks arising from global economic processes.

Babayev highlighted the long-term, trust-based cooperation between Azerbaijan and the IMF, noting that Article IV Consultations serve not only as a regular dialogue mechanism for the government but also as an important platform for macroeconomic assessment.

He stressed that maintaining macroeconomic and financial stability remains one of the government's top priorities, with fiscal policy shaped around the principles of sustainability and efficiency, including effective use of state resources, stronger medium-term budget planning, and enhanced resilience to external shocks.

Bordon noted that the fiscal and monetary policies pursued in Azerbaijan play a key role in strengthening macroeconomic stability and ensuring long-term development, while underlining the importance of IMF technical assistance and capacity building in supporting institutional reforms and financial sector resilience.

Loszewski said the IMF positively assesses Azerbaijan's efforts to strengthen macroeconomic stability and deepen structural reforms.

The meeting also addressed existing imbalances in the allocation of IMF capacity building and technical assistance resources for Azerbaijan, with Babayev calling for a more balanced regional distribution in light of the scale of reforms underway.

In addition, the limited representation of Azerbaijani specialists within the IMF was raised, with the importance of enhancing staffing representation highlighted against the backdrop of Azerbaijan's growing economic potential.

The sides exchanged views on further deepening cooperation between Azerbaijan and the IMF, continuing institutional dialogue, and other issues of mutual interest.