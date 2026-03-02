Turkish-Iranian border crossing temporarily closed

The crossing of people across the Turkish-Iranian border has been temporarily suspended by mutual agreement between the parties, Report informs referring to the Turkish Ministry of Trade.

There is no state of emergency at the Agri-Gurbulak, Van-Kapikoy, and Hakkari-Esendere border crossings on the Turkish-Iranian border, and the movement of trade goods from the Iranian side continues in a controlled manner.

However, daily passenger crossings through these crossings have been temporarily suspended: "The Iranian side allows its citizens to return home through Turkish territory. Türkiye, in turn, allows its citizens, as well as citizens of third countries, to enter from Iran."