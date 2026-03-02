Turkish-Iranian border crossing temporarily closed
Region
- 02 March, 2026
- 10:45
The crossing of people across the Turkish-Iranian border has been temporarily suspended by mutual agreement between the parties, Report informs referring to the Turkish Ministry of Trade.
There is no state of emergency at the Agri-Gurbulak, Van-Kapikoy, and Hakkari-Esendere border crossings on the Turkish-Iranian border, and the movement of trade goods from the Iranian side continues in a controlled manner.
However, daily passenger crossings through these crossings have been temporarily suspended: "The Iranian side allows its citizens to return home through Turkish territory. Türkiye, in turn, allows its citizens, as well as citizens of third countries, to enter from Iran."
Latest News
11:00
Photo
Azerbaijan attends UN forum on sustainable developmentBusiness
10:50
Afghan air force strikes military sites in PakistanOther countries
10:49
Israeli Health Ministry says 777 people hospitalized since start of operation against IranOther countries
10:45
Turkish-Iranian border crossing temporarily closedRegion
10:41
ASCO's President Heydar Aliyev tanker departs on its first voyage after major overhaulInfrastructure
10:40
Photo
Around 60 foreigners evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan in 24 hoursDomestic policy
10:32
IDF chief says campaign against Hezbollah to last several daysOther countries
10:06
Israeli air attacks on Lebanon kill at least 31, wound dozens more: Health MinistryOther countries
10:01