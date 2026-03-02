Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Turkish-Iranian border crossing temporarily closed

    Region
    • 02 March, 2026
    • 10:45
    Turkish-Iranian border crossing temporarily closed

    The crossing of people across the Turkish-Iranian border has been temporarily suspended by mutual agreement between the parties, Report informs referring to the Turkish Ministry of Trade.

    There is no state of emergency at the Agri-Gurbulak, Van-Kapikoy, and Hakkari-Esendere border crossings on the Turkish-Iranian border, and the movement of trade goods from the Iranian side continues in a controlled manner.

    However, daily passenger crossings through these crossings have been temporarily suspended: "The Iranian side allows its citizens to return home through Turkish territory. Türkiye, in turn, allows its citizens, as well as citizens of third countries, to enter from Iran."

    Turkiye Iran border crossing
    Türkiyə-İran sərhədində insanların keçidi qarşılıqlı dayandırılıb
    Переход через турецко-иранскую границу временно закрыт

