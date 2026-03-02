Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Afghan air force strikes military sites in Pakistan

    The Afghan Air Force has carried out fresh strikes on military facilities inside Pakistan, according to the Ministry of National Defense of Afghanistan, Report informs.

    Among the reported targets were the Nur Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi, the headquarters of the 12th Army Corps in Balochistan, and the Mohmand district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

    No immediate information was available regarding casualties or the extent of the damage.

