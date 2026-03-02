Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    President Ilham Aliyev inspects household waste collection vehicles in Baku

    Domestic policy
    • 02 March, 2026
    • 11:17
    President Ilham Aliyev inspects household waste collection vehicles in Baku

    On March 2, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev familiarized himself with household waste collection vehicles at the courtyard of the Baku Expo Center.

    According to Report, the vehicles, produced at the Ganja Automobile Plant on the order of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, will be distributed to various cities and districts across the country.

    Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Rashad Ismayilov and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Ganja Automobile Plant Khanlar Fatiyev briefed the head of state on the project.

    As part of the project, a total of 70 municipal vehicles with a capacity of 22 cubic meters each have been manufactured. The dispatch of these municipal vehicles from two assembly sites – in front of the Expo Center in Baku and at the courtyard of the automobile plant in Ganja – is planned for 58 cities and districts of Azerbaijan.

    The foundation of the Ganja Automobile Plant was laid in 1986 on the initiative of National Leader Heydar Aliyev. In 2004, on the instruction of President Ilham Aliyev, this production facility began operations. Currently, the plant employs nearly 500 workers.

