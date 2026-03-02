Israeli Health Ministry says 777 people hospitalized since start of operation against Iran
02 March, 2026
- 10:49
The Israeli Health Ministry says that since the beginning of Operation Roaring Lion on Saturday, 777 people have been evacuated to hospitals, of whom 86 are currently hospitalized or in the ER, Report informs via The Times of Israel.
Four are in serious condition; two of those cases are not directly the result of missile strikes. Twenty are in moderate condition and 58 are in good condition. Another four are undergoing medical evaluation.
Dozens of people have been hurt in accidents while running for shelters.
