Azerbaijan may become headquarters of Middle Corridor regional AI hub

Azerbaijan has been proposed to create a Middle Corridor AI Cooperation Mechanism (MC-AICM) to coordinate digital logistics across all Middle Corridor states, former Uzbek Foreign Minister Vladimir Norov wrote on LinkedIn, Report informs.

"Azerbaijan has already become a geoeconomic integrator of the Middle Corridor-hosting the region's AI hub is the natural next step.

The Middle Corridor (TITR) is becoming one of Eurasia's most important trade routes-but its future competitiveness depends on more than new rail lines or ports. Digitalization and AI-enabled logistics will define whether the corridor becomes globally competitive. Azerbaijan is leading this transformation, investing in smart port systems at Alat, digital customs, and AI-supported planning tools across the BTK railway and its growing multimodal network. Eurasian transport challenges-long transit times, congestion, and fragmented customs regimes-cannot be solved with infrastructure alone. The Middle Corridor needs real-time visibility, data harmonization, predictive logistics tools, AI-supported risk analysis, and unified digital standards.

Azerbaijan is showing what is possible: Alat Port's container volumes grew 40% in 2025 thanks to digital workflows, ADY increased China-Europe block train traffic by 34%, supported by smart scheduling tools," he wrote.

According to V. Norov, to transition from national digitalization to full-fledged regional integration, it is necessary to create a joint AI mechanism to coordinate digital logistics between all TITR countries.

The mechanism is expected to perform the following functions: creation of an AI-based predictive logistics platform for joint forecasting of ship arrivals, train movements, monitoring of weather conditions in the Caspian Sea, and port congestion; implementation of a unified digital customs system with AI-based risk assessment, advance data exchange, and automated cargo clearance along the entire corridor; development of interoperable "digital twins" of key ports and terminals-Alyat, Aktau, Kuryk, and Poti-for capacity planning and modeling various scenarios; development of a cross-border data management system with unified cybersecurity standards and digital cargo identification; establishment of an AI Innovation and Training Center in Baku to implement pilot projects (smart wagons, IoT sensors) and improve the skills of customs and logistics specialists.

According to Norov, the choice of Azerbaijan as the proposed headquarters for the mechanism was motivated by the presence of a modern digital logistics zone in the port of Alat and the country's role as the coordinator of the Eurasian transport route. He also noted the intensified integration with Central Asian states in the C5 format, the developed digital infrastructure, and the strategic partnership with the port of Xi'an and leading European logistics networks.

In 2025, 392 block trains were handled in the East-West direction-a 37% increase compared to 2024. Container throughput at the Port of Baku exceeded 100,000 TEU, a record high. Work is currently ongoing to increase corridor capacity, expand the Port of Baku's annual cargo handling capacity to 260,000 TEU, and improve border procedures.

In 2024, freight traffic along the Trans-Caspian Route increased by 62%, reaching 4.5 million tons. For 2026, traffic along this route is projected to reach 5.2 million tons.

By 2027, the Middle Corridor's throughput capacity could reach 10 million tons per year, strengthening Azerbaijan's transit potential and creating conditions for attracting new investment in infrastructure.

The target forecast for freight traffic via the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route by 2030 is 11.4 million tons.