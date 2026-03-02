Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Azerbaijan attends UN forum on sustainable development

    • 02 March, 2026
    • 11:00
    Azerbaijan attends UN forum on sustainable development

    Azerbaijan is taking part in the 13th Regional Forum on Sustainable Development of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP), held in Bangkok, Thailand.

    Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy, that the country is represented by Adviser to the Minister Huseyn Huseynov in his capacity as Vice-Chair of the Forum. Addressing the opening ceremony, he highlighted Azerbaijan's achievements in sustainable development, ongoing structural and institutional reforms, and the systematic alignment of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) with national priorities.

    During the session titled "Review of Regional Progress and Opportunities for Achieving the Sustainable Development Goals," chaired by Azerbaijan, participants analyzed progress on the SDGs in the Asia-Pacific region. Discussions also focused on the UN system's regional activities and existing challenges in implementing the SDGs.

    Within the framework of the Forum, Azerbaijan led plenary discussions on final accountability, review of delegations' credentials, reporting sessions, and general commitments.

    The outcomes of the roundtable on SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure), attended by representatives of government bodies, the private sector, civil society, and academia, were presented at the general plenary session.

    More than 1,200 representatives, including government officials and delegates from international organizations, the private sector, and non-governmental organizations from over 40 countries, participated in the event. Discussions covered progress and regional cooperation opportunities related to clean water and sanitation, affordable and clean energy, industry, innovation and infrastructure development, and the promotion of inclusive, safe, and sustainable cities. The results of the Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development were also reviewed.

