Von der Leyen, Cypriot president mull Iranian drone strike on British airbase

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen discussed Iran's strikes on the British airbase in Akrotiri with Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides, Report informs.

In a post on X, von der Leyen said the president briefed her "on the single incident that occurred shortly after midnight involving an unmanned aerial vehicle targeting the British base in Akrotiri."

"While the Republic of Cyprus was not the target, let me be clear: we stand collectively, firmly and unequivocally with our Member States in the face of any threat," she stressed.