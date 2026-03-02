Explosions reported near Erbil airport in Iraq
Other countries
- 02 March, 2026
- 11:08
Explosions were again heard near Erbil airport, Report informs via The Times of Israel and AFP.
The Times of Israel notes that since the start of the US-Israeli campaign against Iran, drones over Erbil-home also to a large US consular complex-have been repeatedly intercepted.
Latest News
12:31
UK government works to evacuate citizens from Middle East, Foreign Secretary saysOther countries
12:24
Gas prices in Europe jump 20%Energy
12:20
Thousands of mines cleared in liberated Azerbaijani territoriesDomestic policy
12:13
Kuwait Defense Ministry: Several American aircraft crashed this morningOther countries
12:06
Italy to review security measures for citizens in Middle EastOther countries
12:05
Over 30 killed in Iran's Fars province following US and Israeli attackRegion
12:01
Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan discuss tensions in Middle EastForeign policy
11:58
Media: IDF operation in Lebanon may include ground offensive – UPDATEDOther countries
11:48