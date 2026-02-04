Azerbaijan, Slovakia mull development of bilateral cooperation

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    04 February, 2026
    • 15:41
    The Ambassador of Slovakia to Baku, Elchin Gasymov, and the newly appointed Director of the Europe Department at Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mammad Talibov, discussed the development of bilateral cooperation, according to Report.

    "It was a pleasure to meet with the new Director of the Europe Department at Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry, Mr. Mammad Talibov. The discussions focused on further development of bilateral Slovakia-Azerbaijan cooperation," the ambassador said on X.

    Azərbaycan XİN-də Slovakiya ilə ikitərəfli əməkdaşlığın inkişafı müzakirə edilib
    В МИД Азербайджана обсудили развитие двустороннего сотрудничества со Словакией

