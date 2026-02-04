Azerbaijan's investment opportunities showcased in Türkiye's Mediterranean region

Azerbaijan's Trade Representative in Türkiye, Tamerlan Taghiyev, held business meetings with representatives of chambers of commerce and industry in Antalya, Burdur, Isparta, and Alanya, Report inform, citing Azerbaijan's Economy Ministry.

During the meetings, local business representatives were informed about Azerbaijan's favorable business and investment environment. Presentations highlighted incentives, privileges, and support mechanisms available to investors in industrial parks, the Alat Free Economic Zone, and the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

Taghiyev invited Turkish entrepreneurs to actively participate in projects implemented in Azerbaijan, especially in the liberated territories, and encouraged them to take advantage of the incentives and support mechanisms offered to investors.

Questions from business representatives were answered, and discussions were held on cooperation opportunities.