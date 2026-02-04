Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Armenia's new constitution will keep parliamentary system

    Region
    04 February, 2026
    • 15:14
    Armenia's new constitution will keep parliamentary system

    Armenia's new Constitution, the draft of which is expected to be ready in March 2026, will not envisage a change in the country's form of governance, Justice Minister Srbuhi Galyan said at a press conference, Report informs via Armenpress.

    Galyan stated that Armenia will remain a parliamentary republic, noting that a decision has been made not to alter the existing system of governance and to continue operating under a parliamentary model.

    She also said that work on drafting the new constitutional text is planned to be completed within six months, in line with previously announced timelines.

    According to the minister, one of the key priorities for the coming year is finalizing the new Constitution, stressing that the authorities do not intend to deviate from the established schedule.

    Galyan added that March remains the target month for concluding the work, and that by that time the full text of the new Constitution will be prepared and made public.

    Ermənistanın yeni konstitusiyası idarəetmə formasının dəyişdirilməsini nəzərdə tutmur
    Армения при новой Конституции сохранит парламентскую форму правления

