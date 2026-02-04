Euroclear to direct 1.4B euros in revenue from frozen Russian assets to fund for Ukraine

Euroclear, the European depository, plans to transfer 1.4 billion euros from revenues received from investing in frozen Russian assets to the Ukraine support fund in early 2026, Report informs referring to the company.

A total of 3.3 billion euros in revenues from frozen Russian assets were planned for the European fund for Ukraine in 2025. The first tranche of 1.6 billion euros was transferred in July 2025. The second payment, approximately 1.4 billion euros, is expected in early 2026. Tax payments on revenues from Russian assets for 2025 amounted to 1.1 billion euros.

By the end of 2025, the depository received 5 billion euros in interest income from asset investments, a 26% decrease compared to the previous year. The depository attributed the decrease to falling interest rates.

The depository estimated business revenue losses related to sanctions and Russia's retaliatory measures at 34 million euros, with direct expenses amounting to 113 million euros. A provision of 342 million euros was also created due to significant risks and uncertainties.

As a result, the total direct costs reflected in Euroclear's financial statements reached 455 million euros. At the end of December 2025, the depository's balance sheet amounted to 222 billion euros, of which 195 billion euros relates to Russian assets subject to sanctions.