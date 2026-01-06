Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Azerbaijani president warns officials: 'Order will not be long in coming'

    Domestic policy
    • 06 January, 2026
    • 09:11
    Azerbaijani president warns officials: 'Order will not be long in coming'

    "Our society is a very beautiful society. Things are going in a positive direction in the country. Notice how many successes our country has achieved in the world. The issues related to foreign policy that I mentioned are just a part of this work," Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with local TV channels on January 5, Report informs.

    "There are no concerns about economic development. However, the personnel I trust and all state officials must base their activities on these principles. This brings me back to the issue of public oversight, because many of my decisions were made precisely as a result of public oversight. The public does not know this now, but signals coming from the ground are checked. The signals about such unsuccessful appointments that I mentioned come from the ground. If there are no signals from the ground, then how will I know? They are checked several times and by several institutions – not just one institution, but several – so that there is no personal bias. After that, if this is confirmed, a decision is made, and all officials must know it. Appointing someone to a position means placing great confidence in them. However, if an official does not live up to this confidence, then the order will not be long in coming," he added.

