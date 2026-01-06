CNN: Maduro's lawyers will likely attack legality of arrest before getting to any evidence

Before even getting to the evidence of the charges against Nicolas Maduro, his lawyers are likely to argue that he is not legally in custody in the first place, CNN's chief law enforcement and intelligence analyst John Miller said, Report informs.

The first thing Maduro's legal team will do will be to "attack the arrest and the legitimacy of his custody," Miller said. In court today, Maduro's lawyer, Barry Pollack, told the judge that there are issues with the legalities of his client's military abduction.

Maduro himself also said in court that he was captured at his home and insisted that he is the president of Venezuela - another point his legal team will likely argue early on in the process, Miller said.

Pollack told the judge that Maduro is the head of a sovereign state and is entitled to the privilege and immunity of that office. However, that is disputed, with the United States not recognizing Maduro or his regime as the legitimate government after several disputed elections.