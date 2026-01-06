Trump administration demanding Rodriguez to stop selling oil to US adversaries

The Trump administration is demanding that Venezuela's interim leader take several pro-US actions that her predecessor refused if she wants to avoid a similar fate, Report informs referring to Politico.

US officials have told Delcy Rodriguez that they want to see at least three moves from her: cracking down on drug flows; kicking out Iranian, Cuban and other operatives of countries or networks hostile to Washington; and stopping the sale of oil to US adversaries, according to a US official familiar with the situation and a person familiar with the administration's internal discussions.

US officials also expect Rodriguez - the former vice president now running Venezuela - to eventually facilitate free elections and step aside, the two people said. But the deadlines for the demands are fluid, and US officials stress there are no elections imminent.