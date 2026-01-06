Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Trump administration demanding Rodriguez to stop selling oil to US adversaries

    The Trump administration is demanding that Venezuela's interim leader take several pro-US actions that her predecessor refused if she wants to avoid a similar fate, Report informs referring to Politico.

    US officials have told Delcy Rodriguez that they want to see at least three moves from her: cracking down on drug flows; kicking out Iranian, Cuban and other operatives of countries or networks hostile to Washington; and stopping the sale of oil to US adversaries, according to a US official familiar with the situation and a person familiar with the administration's internal discussions.

    US officials also expect Rodriguez - the former vice president now running Venezuela - to eventually facilitate free elections and step aside, the two people said. But the deadlines for the demands are fluid, and US officials stress there are no elections imminent.

    Администрация Трампа требует от Родригес прекращения продажи нефти противникам США

