Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit

    President of Serbia: 'I learned a lot from Ilham Aliyev, my dear friend'

    Foreign policy
    • 15 February, 2026
    • 21:45
    President of Serbia: 'I learned a lot from Ilham Aliyev, my dear friend'

    "I learned a lot from Ilham Aliyev, my dear friend, not only today, but that"s why I spent more time than expected even today," the President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić said at the 1st meeting of the Azerbaijan-Serbia Strategic Partnership Council with the participation of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Report informs.

    Aleksandar Vučić noted that very soon there will be a direct flight line between Belgrade and Baku, which will connect the two countries much better than it used to be in the past.

    "At the same time, in all different fields – culture, sports, economy, agriculture, industry, military-technical cooperation – I'm absolutely sure that we'll reach the ceiling of possible relationships between any two countries in the world. I also wanted to add just one more thing. I learned a lot from Ilham Aliyev, my dear friend, not only today, but that"s why I spent more time than expected even today.

    I always use that opportunity to learn more from him, and I plan to do so in the future as well. I know that he's a very dedicated friend, and I know that we can expect many good things from Azerbaijan. I believe that Azerbaijani people can always expect only good things from Serbia and the Serbian people. And I'm begging you, Serbian ministers, to be as diligent and dedicated as our Azerbaijani counterparts," the Serbian president said.

    Aleksandar Vučić Ilham Aliyev
    Serbiya Prezidenti: Mən əziz dostum İlham Əliyevdən çox şeyi öyrənirəm
    Президент Сербии: Я многому научился у моего дорогого друга Ильхама Алиева

    Latest News

    22:18

    President: 'The broader region is developing very rapidly, with a lot of unexpected scenarios'

    Foreign policy
    22:12

    Azerbaijan-Serbia cooperation across various sectors discussed in Belgrade

    Foreign policy
    22:07

    Ilham Aliyev: 'We not only work closely on the political track, on the international arena, but we also implement important projects'

    Foreign policy
    22:02

    Aleksandar Vučić: 'I'm going to visit Azerbaijan relatively soon again'

    Foreign policy
    21:54

    Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan and Serbia are very friendly countries

    Foreign policy
    21:45

    President of Serbia: 'I learned a lot from Ilham Aliyev, my dear friend'

    Foreign policy
    21:34

    Vučić: Serbia determined to develop strategic partnership with Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    21:09
    Photo

    Belgrade hosted first meeting of Strategic Partnership Council between Azerbaijan and Serbia - UPDATED

    Foreign policy
    19:16

    Vučić: Agricultural products exported from Azerbaijan"s Zira district are very delicious

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed