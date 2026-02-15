President of Serbia: 'I learned a lot from Ilham Aliyev, my dear friend'

"I learned a lot from Ilham Aliyev, my dear friend, not only today, but that"s why I spent more time than expected even today," the President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić said at the 1st meeting of the Azerbaijan-Serbia Strategic Partnership Council with the participation of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Report informs.

Aleksandar Vučić noted that very soon there will be a direct flight line between Belgrade and Baku, which will connect the two countries much better than it used to be in the past.

"At the same time, in all different fields – culture, sports, economy, agriculture, industry, military-technical cooperation – I'm absolutely sure that we'll reach the ceiling of possible relationships between any two countries in the world. I also wanted to add just one more thing. I learned a lot from Ilham Aliyev, my dear friend, not only today, but that"s why I spent more time than expected even today.

I always use that opportunity to learn more from him, and I plan to do so in the future as well. I know that he's a very dedicated friend, and I know that we can expect many good things from Azerbaijan. I believe that Azerbaijani people can always expect only good things from Serbia and the Serbian people. And I'm begging you, Serbian ministers, to be as diligent and dedicated as our Azerbaijani counterparts," the Serbian president said.