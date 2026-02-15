Aleksandar Vučić: 'I'm going to visit Azerbaijan relatively soon again'

"I'm going to visit Azerbaijan relatively soon again," the President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić said at the 1st meeting of the Azerbaijan-Serbia Strategic Partnership Council with the participation of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Report informs.

"And before that, we need to deliver many results. I was discussing, Dubravka in particular, the issue of the gas-fired power plant with President Aliyev. And I was begging the President to participate personally in that issue, because I was saying very honestly what we are able to do and what we are not able to deliver on. I got guarantees from Mr. President that he himself will be very helpful on this. After we finish this pre-feasibility study, we need to speed up all the other procedures and everything else.

Dear friends from Azerbaijan, please feel at home here in Serbia. You are very welcome. Dear President, I wish you, your family, your people, and your nation all the best, and hope to host you as often as possible. And it has to be more often," Aleksandar Vučić said.