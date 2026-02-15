Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit

    Aleksandar Vučić: 'I'm going to visit Azerbaijan relatively soon again'

    Foreign policy
    • 15 February, 2026
    • 22:02
    Aleksandar Vučić: 'I'm going to visit Azerbaijan relatively soon again'

    "I'm going to visit Azerbaijan relatively soon again," the President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić said at the 1st meeting of the Azerbaijan-Serbia Strategic Partnership Council with the participation of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Report informs.

    "And before that, we need to deliver many results. I was discussing, Dubravka in particular, the issue of the gas-fired power plant with President Aliyev. And I was begging the President to participate personally in that issue, because I was saying very honestly what we are able to do and what we are not able to deliver on. I got guarantees from Mr. President that he himself will be very helpful on this. After we finish this pre-feasibility study, we need to speed up all the other procedures and everything else.

    Dear friends from Azerbaijan, please feel at home here in Serbia. You are very welcome. Dear President, I wish you, your family, your people, and your nation all the best, and hope to host you as often as possible. And it has to be more often," Aleksandar Vučić said.

    Aleksandar Vučić Ilham Aliyev
    Vuçiç: Mən yaxın vaxtlarda Azərbaycana səfər edəcəyəm
    Александар Вучич: Я скоро вновь совершу визит в Азербайджан

    Latest News

    22:18

    President: 'The broader region is developing very rapidly, with a lot of unexpected scenarios'

    Foreign policy
    22:12

    Azerbaijan-Serbia cooperation across various sectors discussed in Belgrade

    Foreign policy
    22:07

    Ilham Aliyev: 'We not only work closely on the political track, on the international arena, but we also implement important projects'

    Foreign policy
    22:02

    Aleksandar Vučić: 'I'm going to visit Azerbaijan relatively soon again'

    Foreign policy
    21:54

    Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan and Serbia are very friendly countries

    Foreign policy
    21:45

    President of Serbia: 'I learned a lot from Ilham Aliyev, my dear friend'

    Foreign policy
    21:34

    Vučić: Serbia determined to develop strategic partnership with Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    21:09
    Photo

    Belgrade hosted first meeting of Strategic Partnership Council between Azerbaijan and Serbia - UPDATED

    Foreign policy
    19:16

    Vučić: Agricultural products exported from Azerbaijan"s Zira district are very delicious

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed