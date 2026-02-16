Serbian military orchestra performs 'Ay Lachin' song at dinner in honor of Ilham Aliyev's visit

Serbia's military band performed the Azerbaijani song "Ay Lachin" at the dinner hosted by President Aleksandar Vučić during President Ilham Aliyev's official visit to Serbia, Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, wrote on X, Report informs.

"A meaningful gesture of respect and friendship, reflecting the spirit of Azerbaijan–Serbia relations," Hajiyev wrote.