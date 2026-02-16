Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Building in Belgrade illuminated in colors of Azerbaijani, Serbian flags

    Foreign policy
    • 16 February, 2026
    • 08:31
    A building in Belgrade is illuminated in the colors of the Azerbaijani and Serbian flags, Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, wrote on X, Report informs.

    "Belgrad tonight!!!" Hajiyev wrote.

    Azerbaijan Serbia flags
    Video
    Belqraddakı binalardan biri Azərbaycan bayrağının rəngləri ilə işıqlandırılıb
    Video
    Одно из зданий в Белграде подсвечено цветами флагов Азербайджана и Сербии

