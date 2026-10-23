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    Syria receives more than 1 billion cubic meters of Azerbaijani gas in eight months

    Energy
    • 23 October, 2026
    • 18:41
    Syria receives more than 1 billion cubic meters of Azerbaijani gas in eight months

    Syria received 1.0401 billion cubic metres of Azerbaijani natural gas via Türkiye in January–August 2026.

    According to Report, the figures are provided by Türkiye's Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK).

    Azerbaijani gas accounted for 68.03% of Türkiye's total natural gas exports during the reporting period.

    Supplies of Azerbaijani gas to Syria began on August 2, 2025.

    According to EPDK, Syria received 159.4 million cubic metres of natural gas in August 2026, 2.7 times the volume recorded in August 2025.

    Overall, Türkiye exported 1.52894 billion cubic metres of natural gas in the first eight months of 2026, up 16% from the same period last year. Exports in August totalled 225.37 million cubic metres, an increase of 11.3% compared with August 2025.

    Türkiye exported 464.55 million cubic metres of natural gas to Bulgaria, while North Macedonia received 0.75 million cubic metres and Hungary 23.54 million cubic metres.

    Azerbaijan's gas exports Syria Türkiye
    Türkiyə ərazisi ilə Suriyaya nəql edilən Azərbaycan qazının həcmi 1 milyard kubmetri keçib
    Сирия за 8 мес. получила более 1 млрд кубометров азербайджанского газа
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