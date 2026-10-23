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    AZAL holds talks with potential partners at Routes World 2026

    Infrastructure
    • 23 October, 2026
    • 18:26
    AZAL holds talks with potential partners at Routes World 2026

    Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) has discussed opportunities to launch new direct air routes and develop partnerships with international airlines, AZAL Chairman Samir Rzayev said following meetings with potential aviation partners at the Routes World 2026 international forum in Frankfurt.

    According to Report, he said the development of international air connectivity was important for expanding Azerbaijan's tourism potential and supporting the country's economic growth.

    "During the meetings, we assessed opportunities to establish new direct air links and partnerships with international airlines. I hope such global events will help establish new partnerships and deliver the desired results," Rzayev said.

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