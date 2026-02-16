Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit

    UK plans to ban social networks for teens under 16 this year

    Other countries
    • 16 February, 2026
    • 09:07
    UK plans to ban social networks for teens under 16 this year

    The UK may ban access to social media for children under the age of 16 as early as this year, The Times noted, Report informs.

    According to the newspaper, the ban could be implemented as early as this summer, once consultations on the issue have been completed. The ban will apply not only to social media but also to chatbots. The government also intends to require online platforms to limit the amount of time children spend on apps with endless scrolling.

    On Sunday evening, the Cabinet announced that it would begin urgent legislative work on amending the Online Safety Bill on February 16. According to a statement from the office of UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, the "government will also close a legal loophole and force all AI chatbot providers to abide by the Online Safety Act obligations to remove illegal content" under the aforementioned law.

    In this regard, Starmer cited London's action against Grok, a chatbot developed by Elon Musk's company xAI. The communique noted that these efforts "sent a clear message that no platform gets a free pass." "Today we are closing loopholes that put children at risk, and laying the groundwork for further action. We are acting to protect children"s wellbeing and help parents to navigate the minefield of social media," Starmer will say later on Monday.

    The Times noted to speed up the process, the prime minister intends to use "Henry VIII powers," named after the absolute monarch who ruled from 1509 to 1547 and who had the ability to change laws through royal statutes. These powers allow action to be taken through subordinate legislation without full consideration by lawmakers, rather than through basic laws passed by the Parliament.

    United Kingdom social media ban
    Britaniyada gələn il 16 yaşdan kiçik şəxslərə sosial şəbəkədən istifadə qadağan edilə bilər
    В Британии соцсети для детей до 16 лет могут запретить в 2026 году

    Latest News

    10:21
    Photo

    Azerbaijani ambassador to Morocco pays working visit to Senegal

    Foreign policy
    10:18

    Bondi Beach terror attack suspect appears in court

    Other countries
    09:58

    Israeli cabinet approves two new int'l airports

    Other countries
    09:41

    Serbian socio-political newspaper 'Politika' publishes article about Azerbaijan's Agdam city

    Media
    09:30

    CBA currency exchange rates (16.02.2026)

    Finance
    09:19

    Oil prices stable amid tensions between US and Iran

    Energy
    09:07

    UK plans to ban social networks for teens under 16 this year

    Other countries
    08:55

    End of EV euphoria triggers $65B hit for carmakers

    Industry
    08:44

    Israeli airstrikes kill 11 in Gaza, Palestinians say

    Other countries
    All News Feed