Russia attacks Kharkiv, Sumy, Odessa regions, with one fatality and over 10 injuries

One person was killed and 11 others were injured as a result of further attacks by Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine's Kharkiv, Sumy, and Odesa regions, Report informs referring to Ukrainian media.

Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, noted that one civilian resident of the Kyrykivka community in the Okhtyrka district of the Sumy region was killed and six others were injured in a Russian drone attack.

According to him, Russian troops shelled 15 settlements in 14 communities in the region more than 20 times.

Serhiy Lysak, head of the Odesa City Military Administration, noted that three Odesa civilians-two men and a woman-were injured in the overnight Russian attacks on the city.

"After the night attack, two men, aged 62 and 65, were injured. One is in serious condition. The other is in moderate condition. Both were hospitalized. Another woman received medical treatment at the scene," Lysak wrote on Telegram on Tuesday morning.

According to him, an air raid siren was sounded six times in Odesa last night, and it is still ongoing.

In turn, Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Oblast Special Air Defense Forces, noted that the Russian Armed Forces struck three settlements over the past 24 hours.

"As a result of shelling in the village of Husynka in the Kondrashivka community, a 51-year-old and a 52-year-old man were injured," Syniehubov wrote on his Telegram channel.

He added that the strikes in the Kharkiv district damaged three private homes and a car (in the village of Kozacha Lopan), and damaged power grids in Lozova.