    Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov embarks on US visit

    Region
    • 17 February, 2026
    • 13:30
    Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov embarks on US visit

    The National Leader of the Turkmen people and Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, has embarked on a visit to the United States, according to the Turkmen Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Report informs.

    The ministry noted that the trip will open a new chapter in the history of bilateral partnership between Turkmenistan and the United States.

    "The National Leader's visit to the United States will create broad prospects for the upward development of constructive interstate relations between the two countries," the statement said.

    Qurbanqulu Berdiməhəmmədovun ABŞ-yə səfəri başlayıb
    Начался визит Гурбангулы Бердымухамедова в США

