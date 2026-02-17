Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov embarks on US visit
Region
- 17 February, 2026
- 13:30
The National Leader of the Turkmen people and Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, has embarked on a visit to the United States, according to the Turkmen Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Report informs.
The ministry noted that the trip will open a new chapter in the history of bilateral partnership between Turkmenistan and the United States.
"The National Leader's visit to the United States will create broad prospects for the upward development of constructive interstate relations between the two countries," the statement said.
Latest News
14:05
Baku, Rome aim to strengthen partnership in youth, sportsSports
14:00
Five young people die in Spain apartment block fireOther countries
13:51
Second round of US-Iran talks starts in GenevaRegion
13:30
Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov embarks on US visitRegion
13:15
Gas prices in Europe fall 2.8%Energy
13:13
Azerbaijan holds talks with leadership of Syrian state energy enterpriseForeign policy
13:00
Photo
Baku hosts NATO training courseMilitary
12:51
Russia attacks Kharkiv, Sumy, Odessa regions, with one fatality and over 10 injuriesOther countries
12:47