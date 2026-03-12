Leyla Abdullayeva meets with French MP to discuss Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
Foreign policy
- 12 March, 2026
- 20:05
Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Paris, Leyla Abdullayeva, met with French MP Bruno Fuchs to discuss the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Report informs.
"The meeting also discussed the war in Iran and the situation in the Middle East," Fuchs wrote on X.
J’ai tenu à recevoir l’ambassadrice d’Azerbaïdjan @LAbdullayevaMFA afin d’échanger sur la guerre en Iran et la situation au Proche et au Moyen-Orient. Nous avons également abordé les enjeux du processus de paix entre l’Azerbaïdjan et l’Arménie. pic.twitter.com/bOj3BGCcSR— Bruno Fuchs (@bruno_fuchs) March 12, 2026
Latest News
20:31
Antonio Guterres awarded Atatürk International Peace PrizeRegion
20:25
IMO Council to discuss Middle East conflict at extraordinary sessionOther countries
20:20
Photo
Antonio Guterres pays visit to TürkiyeRegion
20:05
Leyla Abdullayeva meets with French MP to discuss Azerbaijan-Armenia peace processForeign policy
19:55
Zelenskyy: Ukraine and Romania will build two power linksOther countries
19:47
German FM Johann Wadephul: Iran's territorial integrity must be protectedRegion
19:43
US energy chief Chris Wright says sanctions on Russian oil unlikely to be liftedOther countries
19:16
First of Global Baku Forum concludes - UPDATEDForeign policy
19:09