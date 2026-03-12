Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Leyla Abdullayeva meets with French MP to discuss Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Foreign policy
    • 12 March, 2026
    • 20:05
    Leyla Abdullayeva meets with French MP to discuss Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Paris, Leyla Abdullayeva, met with French MP Bruno Fuchs to discuss the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Report informs.

    "The meeting also discussed the war in Iran and the situation in the Middle East," Fuchs wrote on X.

    Leyla Abdullayeva Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Bruno Fuchs
    Azərbaycanla Ermənistan arasında sülh prosesi Fransada müzakirə edilib
    Во Франции обсудили мирный процесс между Баку и Ереваном

