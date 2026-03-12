Antonio Guterres pays visit to Türkiye
- 12 March, 2026
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is on a visit to Türkiye, Report informs.
"Every year, I undertake a Ramadan solidarity visit. This time, I am in Türkiye to pay tribute to the generosity of the Turkish people, who have hosted the largest number of refugees during my mandates at the," Guterres wrote on X.
