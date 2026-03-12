Zelenskyy: Ukraine and Romania will build two power links
Other countries
- 12 March, 2026
- 19:55
Ukraine and Romania will build two new cross-border electricity interconnectors, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during a visit to Bucharest on Thursday, Report informs via Ukrainian press.
"We are working to expand cross-border energy cooperation. It is important that we are building two new electricity transmission lines with Romania. Work is starting," Zelenskyy said.
According to him, the project will help support Ukrainian regions, particularly the Chernivtsi region, and strengthen energy security in this part of Europe.
Currently, only one power transmission line connects the two countries.
Latest News
20:31
Antonio Guterres awarded Atatürk International Peace PrizeRegion
20:25
IMO Council to discuss Middle East conflict at extraordinary sessionOther countries
20:20
Photo
Antonio Guterres pays visit to TürkiyeRegion
20:05
Leyla Abdullayeva meets with French MP to discuss Azerbaijan-Armenia peace processForeign policy
19:55
Zelenskyy: Ukraine and Romania will build two power linksOther countries
19:47
German FM Johann Wadephul: Iran's territorial integrity must be protectedRegion
19:43
US energy chief Chris Wright says sanctions on Russian oil unlikely to be liftedOther countries
19:16
First of Global Baku Forum concludes - UPDATEDForeign policy
19:09