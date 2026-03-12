Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    12 March, 2026
    • 19:55
    Zelenskyy: Ukraine and Romania will build two power links

    Ukraine and Romania will build two new cross-border electricity interconnectors, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during a visit to Bucharest on Thursday, Report informs via Ukrainian press.

    "We are working to expand cross-border energy cooperation. It is important that we are building two new electricity transmission lines with Romania. Work is starting," Zelenskyy said.

    According to him, the project will help support Ukrainian regions, particularly the Chernivtsi region, and strengthen energy security in this part of Europe.

    Currently, only one power transmission line connects the two countries.

