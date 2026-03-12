IMO Council to discuss Middle East conflict at extraordinary session

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    The Council of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) will hold an extraordinary session to discuss the conflict in the Middle East, according to a statement released by the IMO press service, Report informs via TASS.

    "The International Maritime Organization (IMO) will hold an Extraordinary Session of its Council to address the impacts on shipping and seafarers of the situation in the Arabian Sea, the Sea of Oman and the Gulf region, particularly in and around the Strait of Hormuz," it said.

    The session will be held on March 18-19, at IMO headquarters in London, the press service added.

    BMT-nin dəniz təşkilatının şurası Yaxın Şərq üzrə təcili sessiya keçirəcək
    Совет морской организации ООН проведет экстренную сессию по Ближнему Востоку

