IMO Council to discuss Middle East conflict at extraordinary session
Other countries
- 12 March, 2026
- 20:25
The Council of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) will hold an extraordinary session to discuss the conflict in the Middle East, according to a statement released by the IMO press service, Report informs via TASS.
"The International Maritime Organization (IMO) will hold an Extraordinary Session of its Council to address the impacts on shipping and seafarers of the situation in the Arabian Sea, the Sea of Oman and the Gulf region, particularly in and around the Strait of Hormuz," it said.
The session will be held on March 18-19, at IMO headquarters in London, the press service added.
Latest News
20:31
Antonio Guterres awarded Atatürk International Peace PrizeRegion
20:25
IMO Council to discuss Middle East conflict at extraordinary sessionOther countries
20:20
Photo
Antonio Guterres pays visit to TürkiyeRegion
20:05
Leyla Abdullayeva meets with French MP to discuss Azerbaijan-Armenia peace processForeign policy
19:55
Zelenskyy: Ukraine and Romania will build two power linksOther countries
19:47
German FM Johann Wadephul: Iran's territorial integrity must be protectedRegion
19:43
US energy chief Chris Wright says sanctions on Russian oil unlikely to be liftedOther countries
19:16
First of Global Baku Forum concludes - UPDATEDForeign policy
19:09