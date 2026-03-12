Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Region
    • 12 March, 2026
    • 15:46
    An Il-76 aircraft of the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry, carrying humanitarian aid to Iran, has landed at the Lankaran International Airport in Azerbaijan, Report informs.

    The aircraft was transporting more than 13 tons of humanitarian cargo, including medicines and medical supplies.

    Trucks from the Iranian Red Crescent Society arrived at Lankaran Airport to receive the aid. The vehicles loaded with humanitarian supplies will be sent to Iran through the Astara state border checkpoint.

    On March 11, Russian President Vladimir Putin made a phone call to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, expressing gratitude for Azerbaijan's prompt assistance in evacuating Russian citizens from Iran and for facilitating the transit of humanitarian aid through Azerbaijani territory.

    On February 28, the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran. As a result, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several senior officials were killed. Following this, Iran began striking targets not only in Israel but also at US and allied military bases located in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Iraq, and Cyprus.

