Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    Antonio Guterres awarded Atatürk International Peace Prize

    Region
    • 12 March, 2026
    • 20:31
    Antonio Guterres awarded Atatürk International Peace Prize

    UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who is on a visit to Türkiye, has been awarded the Atatürk International Peace Prize, Report informs.

    The award was presented by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

    Before the award ceremony, Erdogan hailed the UN's peacekeeping activities.

    Antonio Guterres also thanked Türkiye in Turkish for the steps taken towards regional stability.

    Antonio Guterres Recep Tayyip Erdogan Atatürk International Peace Prize
    Quterreş "Atatürk Beynəlxalq Sülh Mükafatı"na layiq görülüb
    Эрдоган вручил Гутерришу "Международную премию мира имени Ататюрка"

    Latest News

    20:31

    Antonio Guterres awarded Atatürk International Peace Prize

    Region
    20:25

    IMO Council to discuss Middle East conflict at extraordinary session

    Other countries
    20:20
    Photo

    Antonio Guterres pays visit to Türkiye

    Region
    20:05

    Leyla Abdullayeva meets with French MP to discuss Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Foreign policy
    19:55

    Zelenskyy: Ukraine and Romania will build two power links

    Other countries
    19:47

    German FM Johann Wadephul: Iran's territorial integrity must be protected

    Region
    19:43

    US energy chief Chris Wright says sanctions on Russian oil unlikely to be lifted

    Other countries
    19:16

    First of Global Baku Forum concludes - UPDATED

    Foreign policy
    19:09

    Global Baku Forum discusses 80-year activity of UN

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed