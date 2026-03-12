Antonio Guterres awarded Atatürk International Peace Prize
12 March, 2026
- 20:31
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who is on a visit to Türkiye, has been awarded the Atatürk International Peace Prize, Report informs.
The award was presented by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Before the award ceremony, Erdogan hailed the UN's peacekeeping activities.
Antonio Guterres also thanked Türkiye in Turkish for the steps taken towards regional stability.
BM Genel Sekreteri Antonio Guterres’e Atatürk Uluslararası Barış Ödülü Takdimi https://t.co/lVR1QFKFhs— Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (@RTErdogan) March 12, 2026
