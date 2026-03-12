Ruzanna Mammadova grabs silver at European wrestling championship - UPDATED

Azerbaijan's female wrestler Gultakin Shirinova (55 kg) won a silver medal at the U-23 European Championship held in the city of Zrenjanin, Serbia.

According to Report, Shirinova lost to Hungarian Gerta Terek in the final with a score of 0:11.

The European Championship will conclude on March 15.

21:08

Azerbaijan's female wrestler Ruzanna Mammadova (62 kg) has qualified for the final at the U-23 European Championship held in Zrenjanin, Serbia.

According to Report, Mammadova defeated French athlete Iris Matilda Tibou in the semifinal.

Gultakin Shirinova and Gunay Gurbanova had also previously secured their spots in the final.