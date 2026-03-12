Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    Ruzanna Mammadova grabs silver at European wrestling championship - UPDATED

    Individual sports
    • 12 March, 2026
    • 22:00
    Ruzanna Mammadova grabs silver at European wrestling championship - UPDATED

    Azerbaijan's female wrestler Gultakin Shirinova (55 kg) won a silver medal at the U-23 European Championship held in the city of Zrenjanin, Serbia.

    According to Report, Shirinova lost to Hungarian Gerta Terek in the final with a score of 0:11.

    The European Championship will conclude on March 15.

    Azerbaijan's female wrestler Ruzanna Mammadova (62 kg) has qualified for the final at the U-23 European Championship held in Zrenjanin, Serbia.

    According to Report, Mammadova defeated French athlete Iris Matilda Tibou in the semifinal.

    Gultakin Shirinova and Gunay Gurbanova had also previously secured their spots in the final.

    Ruzanna Mammadova U-23 European Championship
    Günay Qurbanova Avropa çempionatında qızıl medal qazanıb - YENİLƏNİB-2
    Гюльтекин Ширинова взяла серебро ЧЕ по борьбе в Сербии

    Latest News

    22:06

    UK pulls some staff from Iraq as precaution

    Other countries
    22:00

    Ruzanna Mammadova grabs silver at European wrestling championship - UPDATED

    Individual sports
    21:50

    ‘We will not relent until making you sorry': Iranian official tells Trump

    Region
    21:38

    Jeyhun Bayramov, Ishaq Dar mull latest regional developments

    Foreign policy
    21:27

    Landmine explosion kills civilian in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli

    Incident
    21:23
    Photo

    13 more people evacuated from Iran today - UPDATED

    Foreign policy
    21:14
    Video

    President Ilham Aliyev's social media accounts featured video on 13th Global Baku Forum

    Domestic policy
    20:53
    Photo

    Russian humanitarian aid dispatched from Azerbaijan to Iran - UPDATED

    Region
    20:47

    Trump says it is not appropriate for Iran to be in soccer World Cup

    Other countries
    All News Feed