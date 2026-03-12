Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Trump says it is not appropriate for Iran to be in soccer World Cup

    US President Donald Trump said ‌on Thursday the Iranian men's national soccer team was welcome to participate in the 2026 World Cup but that he believed it was not appropriate that they be there "for their own life ​and safety," Report informs via Reuters.

    "The Iran National Soccer Team is welcome to the World Cup, ​but I really don't believe it is appropriate that they be ⁠there, for their own life and safety," Trump said in a post on ​Truth Social.

    Iran's sports minister said on Wednesday that it was not possible for his nation's ​athletes to participate after the US launched airstrikes alongside Israel against Tehran. The attacks triggered a region-wide conflict that has shown no signs of abating.

    The 48-team World Cup will be held in the US, ​Canada, and Mexico from June 11 to July 19, with Iran scheduled for ​matches in Los Angeles and Seattle.

    An official withdrawal by Iran from the showpiece event, ‌which has ⁠not yet happened, would be a first in the modern era and would leave soccer's global governing body FIFA with the urgent task of finding a replacement team.

    Iran was the only nation missing from a FIFA planning summit for World ​Cup participants held last ​week in Atlanta.

    Tramp İran yığmasının futbol üzrə Dünya Çempionatında iştirakına qarşı çıxıb
    Трамп выступил против участия сборной Ирана на ЧМ по футболу

