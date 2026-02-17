Azerbaijan holds talks with leadership of Syrian state energy enterprise
17 February, 2026
- 13:13
Azerbaijan"s Chargé d"Affaires in Syria, Elnur Shahhuseynov, held a meeting with Head of the Public Establishment for Transmission and Distribution of Electricity (PETDE), Khaled Abu Dai, according to Report.
"Today, I was pleased to hold a productive meeting with Khaled Abu Dai, the CEO of the State Enterprise for Electricity Transmission and Distribution of the Syrian Arab Republic," the Azerbaijani Embassy in Syria said in a post on X.
سعدت اليوم بعقد الاجتماع المفيد مع السيد المهندس خالد أبو دي، المدير العام للمؤسسة العامة لنقل وتوزيع الكهرباء في الجمهورية العربية السورية. pic.twitter.com/dR8wsxb5dn— Azerbaijan in Syria (@AZEmbassySyria) February 17, 2026
