Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit

    Azerbaijan holds talks with leadership of Syrian state energy enterprise

    Foreign policy
    • 17 February, 2026
    • 13:13
    Azerbaijan holds talks with leadership of Syrian state energy enterprise

    Azerbaijan"s Chargé d"Affaires in Syria, Elnur Shahhuseynov, held a meeting with Head of the Public Establishment for Transmission and Distribution of Electricity (PETDE), Khaled Abu Dai, according to Report.

    "Today, I was pleased to hold a productive meeting with Khaled Abu Dai, the CEO of the State Enterprise for Electricity Transmission and Distribution of the Syrian Arab Republic," the Azerbaijani Embassy in Syria said in a post on X.

    Azerbaijan Syria
    Azərbaycan Suriyanın dövlət enerji müəssisəsinin rəhbərliyi ilə danışıqlar aparıb
    Азербайджан провел переговоры с руководством энергетического госпредприятия Сирии

    Latest News

    14:05

    Baku, Rome aim to strengthen partnership in youth, sports

    Sports
    14:00

    Five young people die in Spain apartment block fire

    Other countries
    13:51

    Second round of US-Iran talks starts in Geneva

    Region
    13:30

    Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov embarks on US visit

    Region
    13:15

    Gas prices in Europe fall 2.8%

    Energy
    13:13

    Azerbaijan holds talks with leadership of Syrian state energy enterprise

    Foreign policy
    13:00
    Photo

    Baku hosts NATO training course

    Military
    12:51

    Russia attacks Kharkiv, Sumy, Odessa regions, with one fatality and over 10 injuries

    Other countries
    12:47

    Belarusian ambassador meets with rector of Karabakh University in Khankandi

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed