Azerbaijan holds talks with leadership of Syrian state energy enterprise

Azerbaijan"s Chargé d"Affaires in Syria, Elnur Shahhuseynov, held a meeting with Head of the Public Establishment for Transmission and Distribution of Electricity (PETDE), Khaled Abu Dai, according to Report.

