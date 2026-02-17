Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    • 17 February, 2026
    • 13:00
    Baku hosts NATO training course

    Within the Partnership for Peace Programme between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and NATO for 2026, the Partner Capacity Coherence Initiative 2026 training course is conducted in Baku.

    The Ministry of Defense told Report that during the course organized at the Military Management Institute of the National Defense University, participants were first provided with detailed information on the topic, scenario, and the tasks assigned.

    The course, which holds particular importance for international military cooperation development, aims to enhance interoperability and coherence during joint exercises, as well as to expand the exchange of experience.

    It should be noted that 28 participants from Azerbaijan and 38 participants from NATO member and partner countries are taking part in the training course.

    Bakıda NATO-nun təlim kursu keçirilir
    В Баку проходит учебный курс НАТО

