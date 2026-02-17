Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit

    Gas prices in Europe fall 2.8%

    Energy
    • 17 February, 2026
    • 13:15
    Gas prices in Europe fall 2.8%

    European gas prices at the start of Tuesday's trading fell 2.8% from Monday's settlement price, to $368.5 per 1,000 cubic meters, Report informs referring to the London ICE exchange.

    March (nearest) futures on the TTF index (Europe's largest hub, located in the Netherlands) opened at $373.1 (-1.6%). Their subsequent price is $368.5 (-2.8%).

    The price dynamics are based on the previous trading day's settlement price of $379 per 1,000 cubic meters. The average price of gas futures on the European exchange last year slightly exceeded $420, which is almost 9% higher than the previous year.

    gas prices Europe TTF hub
    Цены на газ в Европе снизились на 2,8%

    Latest News

    14:05

    Baku, Rome aim to strengthen partnership in youth, sports

    Sports
    14:00

    Five young people die in Spain apartment block fire

    Other countries
    13:51

    Second round of US-Iran talks starts in Geneva

    Region
    13:30

    Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov embarks on US visit

    Region
    13:15

    Gas prices in Europe fall 2.8%

    Energy
    13:13

    Azerbaijan holds talks with leadership of Syrian state energy enterprise

    Foreign policy
    13:00
    Photo

    Baku hosts NATO training course

    Military
    12:51

    Russia attacks Kharkiv, Sumy, Odessa regions, with one fatality and over 10 injuries

    Other countries
    12:47

    Belarusian ambassador meets with rector of Karabakh University in Khankandi

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed