Second round of US-Iran talks starts in Geneva

The second round of US-Iran talks on the Iranian nuclear program has begun in Geneva, Report informs referring to Mehr.

The agenda for this round, like previous rounds, will be limited exclusively to issues related to the nuclear program and the lifting of US sanctions.

Iran reiterated its position on maintaining uranium enrichment.

The US delegation is led by US President Donald Trump's Special Representative for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, and entrepreneur Jared Kushner.

The Iranian delegation includes Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, accompanied by a member of parliament for political affairs, a member of parliament for legal and international affairs, a member of parliament for economic diplomacy, and a Foreign Ministry spokesperson.

At this stage, the Iranian negotiating delegation also includes specialists in technical, legal, and economic fields.

The first round of talks took place on February 6 in Oman.