Five young people die in Spain apartment block fire

Five young people have died in a fire that broke out in a storage space in a residential block of flats in north-east Spain, Report informs via BBC.

Catalonia's fire brigade said residents raised the alarm about the fire in a five-storey building in Manlleu, about 80km (50 miles) north of Barcelona, shortly after 21:00 local time (20:00 GMT) on Monday. Four other people were injured in the blaze.

The identity of the victims is not yet known but Spanish media reported they were teenagers. Police are investigating the cause of the fire.

The storage space, which is on the upper floor, is thought to have been converted into a living space. Firefighters said it was not clear why the victims had been unable to escape.

Catalan President Salvador Illa Roca said he was shocked by the deaths and expressed his deepest condolences to families and friends.