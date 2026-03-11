Brad Cooper: US hit more than 5,500 targets in operation against Iran

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    11 March, 2026
    17:33
    The commander of the US Central Command (CENTCOM), Brad Cooper, said on Wednesday that the United States has hit more than 5,500 targets inside Iran, including ballistic missiles and more than 60 Iranian navy ships, Report informs via NYT.

    "In short, US forces continue delivering devastating combat power against the Iranian regime," Adm. Brad Cooper said in a five-minute operational update video posted on social media. He said that US warplanes are "clearly exercising air superiority over vast swaths of Iran," meaning they could fly most places in Iran without fear of Iranian air defenses.

    Bred Kuper: ABŞ İrana qarşı əməliyyatda 5 500-dən çox hədəfi vurub
    Глава CENTCOM: В ходе операции США поразили в Иране свыше 5,5 тыс. целей

