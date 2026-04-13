BTC pipeline oil exports fall to 519,000 bpd in February
Energy
- 13 April, 2026
- 17:25
Daily oil exports via the Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan pipeline (BTC) averaged 519,000 barrels per day in February 2026, according to sources cited by Report.
The volume decreased by 1%, or 5,000 barrels per day, compared to January 2026.
On an annual basis, exports through the pipeline dropped more significantly, falling by 12%, or 69,000 barrels per day, compared to February 2025.
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