Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    BTC pipeline oil exports fall to 519,000 bpd in February

    Energy
    • 13 April, 2026
    • 17:25
    BTC pipeline oil exports fall to 519,000 bpd in February

    Daily oil exports via the Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan pipeline (BTC) averaged 519,000 barrels per day in February 2026, according to sources cited by Report.

    The volume decreased by 1%, or 5,000 barrels per day, compared to January 2026.

    On an annual basis, exports through the pipeline dropped more significantly, falling by 12%, or 69,000 barrels per day, compared to February 2025.

    Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan (BTC) Daily oil exports
    Fevralda BTC ilə neft ixracı 1 % azalıb
    Экспорт нефти по БТД в феврале сократился на 1%

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