BTC pipeline oil exports fall to 519,000 bpd in February

Daily oil exports via the Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan pipeline (BTC) averaged 519,000 barrels per day in February 2026, according to sources cited by Report.

The volume decreased by 1%, or 5,000 barrels per day, compared to January 2026.

On an annual basis, exports through the pipeline dropped more significantly, falling by 12%, or 69,000 barrels per day, compared to February 2025.