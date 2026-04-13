The ceasefire between Iran and the US "could turn on a dime," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says at the start of today's cabinet meeting, Report informs via The Times of Israel.

Netanyahu says Vice President JD Vance briefed him on his way back from talks with Iran in Pakistan. The premier says the Americans "could not tolerate Iran's blatant violation of the agreement to enter negotiations. The agreement was that they would stop the fire, and the Iranians would immediately open the Strait [of Hormuz] - they did not do so. The Americans could not accept this."

Additionally, according to the premier, Vance told Netanyahu that the central issue from the US perspective was "removing all enriched material and ensuring that there will be no enrichment in the coming years - possibly for decades - no enrichment inside Iran. This is their focus, and of course it is also important to us."

Israel supports US President Donald Trump's decision to impose a naval blockade on Iranian ports, says Netanyahu, adding that the two sides "are in constant coordination."

"The claims that there is a rift between us are completely false," says Netanyahu. "The exact opposite is true. Anyone who was present in these conversations, and in the daily discussions we hold with the president and his team, can attest to that."

"This level of coordination has never existed before - not in the history of Israel, and not in the history of the Jewish people," Netanyahu says.