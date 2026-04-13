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    Islamist militants raid Nigerian army base, kill commander and six soldiers

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    • 13 April, 2026
    • 16:51
    Islamist militants raid Nigerian army base, kill commander and six soldiers

    Islamist militants riding motorbikes stormed an army base near Nigeria's northeastern border ​with Chad, killing the commander and six ‌other soldiers late on Sunday, two military sources said, Report informs via Reuters.

    The assault was by members of Boko Haram and its splinter ​group Islamic State West Africa Province, the sources ​told Reuters, and came days after a string ⁠of coordinated attacks on military positions in other parts ​of Borno State.

    Insurgents have ramped up attacks on overstretched ​bases and looted weapons across the region, piling pressure on the government and President Bola Tinubu who has vowed to end ​years of violence.

    Those killed late on Sunday included ​the base commander who was weeks from retirement and six ‌other ⁠soldiers whose vehicle struck an improvised mine while heading to reinforce troops during the attack, the sources said.

    At least 12 militants were killed in a gunfight ​during the attack ​on the ⁠242 Battalion barracks in Monguno, the sources added, requesting anonymity because they were ​not authorised to speak to the ​media.

    Militants have ⁠waged a 17-year insurgency seeking to carve out an Islamic state in northeast Nigeria, killing thousands and ⁠displacing ​at least 2 million people, aid ​groups say, despite major military campaigns.

    Nigeria Islamist militants President Bola Tinubu
    Nigeriyada terrorçular hərbi bazaya hücum ediblər
    В Нигерии террористы атаковали военную базу

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