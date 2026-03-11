Costa says 'looking forward' to Azerbaijan hosting EPC Summit in 2028

"We look forward to Azerbaijan hosting in 2028 the Summit of the European Political Community," European Council President António Costa said during a joint press statement with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Baku, according to Report.

"Against the backdrop of global instability, it is more important than ever to strengthen the ties between us. We look forward to Azerbaijan hosting in 2028 the Summit of the European Political Community. In closing, let me reiterate: the European Union is committed to working with Azerbaijan to turn today's challenges into tomorrow's opportunities. Your leadership (of President Ilham Aliyev - ed.) is essential and our partnership is strong. Together we can expand it even further for the benefit of both our peoples," he said.