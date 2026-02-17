Baku, Rome aim to strengthen partnership in youth, sports
- 17 February, 2026
- 14:05
Azerbaijan and Italy discussed expanding cooperation in sports and youth affairs, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Italy Rashad Aslanov wrote on X, Report informs.
"I had the honor of meeting with Cristiano Musillo, Diplomatic Advisor to the Minister of Sport and Youth. We discussed the multifaceted relations between Azerbaijan and Italy, including prospects for expanding cooperation in the areas of youth and sports," the Azerbaijani diplomat wrote.
Ho avuto il piacere di incontrare il Consigliere Diplomatico del Ministro dello Sport e della Gioventù, Min. Plen. Cristiano Musillo. Abbiamo discusso delle relazioni multidimensionali tra #Azerbaigian e #Italia, comprese le prospettive di ampliamento della cooperazione nel campo… pic.twitter.com/AM2zEUlFD5— Rashad Aslanov (@rashadaslan) February 17, 2026