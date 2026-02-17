Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Baku, Rome aim to strengthen partnership in youth, sports

    Baku, Rome aim to strengthen partnership in youth, sports

    Azerbaijan and Italy discussed expanding cooperation in sports and youth affairs, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Italy Rashad Aslanov wrote on X, Report informs.

    "I had the honor of meeting with Cristiano Musillo, Diplomatic Advisor to the Minister of Sport and Youth. We discussed the multifaceted relations between Azerbaijan and Italy, including prospects for expanding cooperation in the areas of youth and sports," the Azerbaijani diplomat wrote.

    Azərbaycan və İtaliya idman və gənclərlə iş sahəsində tərəfdaşlığı gücləndirmək niyyətindədir
    Баку и Рим нацелены на укрепление партнерства в области спорта и работы с молодежью

