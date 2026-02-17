Russia demands harsh punishment for former leader of Azerbaijani diaspora

A state prosecutor in Yekaterinburg, Russia, has requested a 23-year prison sentence for Shahin Shikhlinski, the former leader of the Azerbaijani diaspora in the Urals, who is accused of two crimes, Report informs referring to Russian media.

Shikhlinski is also on trial alongside the five Safarov brothers and Shujayaddin Rajabov. Akif has been asked to be sentenced to 23 years, Ayaz to 22, and Kamal to 18. Bakir and Mazahir are being asked to be sentenced to 13 years, and Rajabov to 15.

Last week, the jury returned a guilty verdict. Judge Yuri Radchuk will soon retire to the deliberation room to consider the verdict.