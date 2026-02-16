President Ilham Aliyev shares post from his meeting with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic
Foreign policy
- 16 February, 2026
- 08:38
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has shared a post on social media from his meeting with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Belgrade.
Report presents the post:
Yaşasın Serbiya-Azərbaycan dostluğu! pic.twitter.com/nRbOomZbKs— İlham Əliyev (@azpresident) February 15, 2026
