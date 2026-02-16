President Ilham Aliyev shares post from his meeting with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Foreign policy
    • 16 February, 2026
    • 08:38
    Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has shared a post on social media from his meeting with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Belgrade.

    Report presents the post:

    President Ilham Aliyev Aleksandar Vučić meeting
    Azərbaycan Prezidentinin sosial hesabında Vuçiçlə görüşü ilə bağlı paylaşım edilib
    Президент Ильхам Алиев поделился публикацией со встречи с президентом Сербии Александром Вучичем

